Lista de nominados a los premios Emmy 2022 en las categorías principales, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.

Serie de comedia: Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, What We Do in the Shadows.

Actor, serie de comedia: Donald Glover, Atlanta; Bill Hader, Barry; Nicholas Holt, The Great; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Elle Fanning, The Great; Issa Rae, Insecure; Jean Smart, Hacks.

Serie de drama: Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, Succession; Yellowjackets.

Actor, Drama Series: Jason Bateman, Ozark; Brian Cox, Succession; Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game; Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul; Adam Scott, Severance; Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Actriz, serie de drama: Jodie Comer, Killing Eve; Laura Linney, Ozark; Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets; Sandra Oh, Killing Eve; Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show; Zendaya, Euphoria.

Serie limitada: Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy.

Serie de variedades y tertulia: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.