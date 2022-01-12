Lista de nominadas a los Premios SAG 2022

Lista de nominados a la 28a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés), que se entregarán el 27 de febrero.

CINE

Mejor elenco: Belfast, CODA, Don™t Look Up, House of Gucci, King Richard.

Mejor actor: Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog; Andrew Garfield, tick, tick ¦ BOOM; Will Smith, King Richard; Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Mejor actriz: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye; Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Lady Gaga, House of Gucci; Jennifer Hudson, Respect; Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos.

Mejor actor de reparto: Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar; Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza; Troy Kotsur, CODA; Jared Leto, House of Gucci; Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog.

Mejor actriz de reparto: Caitriona Balfe, Belfast; Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog; Ruth Negga, Passing.

Mejor elenco de dobles: Black Widow, Dune, The Matrix Resurrections, No Time to Die, Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings.

TELEVISIí“N

Mejor elenco de drama: The Handmaid™s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, Succession, Yellowstone.

Mejor elenco de comedia: The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso.

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid™s Tale; Sarah Snook, Succession; Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show.

Mejor actor en una serie de drama: Brian Cox, Succession; Billy Crudup, The Morning Show; Kieran Culkin, Succession; Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game; Jeremy Strong, Succession.

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia: Elle Fanning, The Great; Sandra Oh, The Chair; Jean Smart, Hacks; Juno Temple, Ted Lasso; Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia: Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building; Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso.

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus; Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage; Michael Keaton, Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, Halston; Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown.

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus; Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha; Margaret Qualley, Maid; Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown; Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown.

Mejor elenco de dobles: Cobra Kai, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Mare of Easttown, Squid Game.