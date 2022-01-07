Las películas de Sidney Poitier

From Whence Cometh Help (Documental), 1949.

No Way Out (El odio es ciego), 1950.

Cry the Beloved Country (Tierra prometida), 1952.

Red Ball Express (Hermanos ante el peligro), 1952.

Go Man Go! (El grito de la victoria), 1954.

The Blackboard Jungle (Semilla de maldad), 1955.

Goodbye My Lady (Adiós Lady), 1956.

Edge of the City (Donde la ciudad termina), 1957.

Something of Value (Sangre sobre la tierra), 1957.

Band of Angles (Mi pecado fue nacer), 1957.

The Mark of the Hawk (La marca del halcón), 1958.

The Defiant Ones (Fuga en cadenas), 1958.

Porgy and Bess (Porgy and Bess), 1959.

All the Young Men (Los invictos), 1960.

Virgin Island (Isla virgen), 1960.

A Raisin in the Sun (El sol brilla para todos), 1961.

Paris Blues (París vive de noche), 1961.

Pressure Point (La escuela del odio), 1962.

Lilies of the Field (Los lirios del valle), 1963.

The Long Ships (Los invasores vikingos), 1964.

The Greatest Story Ever Told (La más grande historia jamás contada), 1965.

The Bedford Incident (Al borde del abismo), 1965.

A Patch of Blue (Cuando sólo el corazón ve), 1965.

The Slender Thread (Con la vida en un hilo), 1965.

Duel at Diabolo (Duelo en el cañón del diablo), 1966.

In the Heat of the Night (Al calor de la noche), 1967.

To Sir With Love (Al maestro, con cariño), 1967.

Guess Who™s Coming to Dinner (¿Sabes quién viene a cenar?), 1967.

For Love of Ivy (Por amor a Ivy), actor y guionista, 1968.

The Lost Man (El hombre perdido), 1969.

They Call Me Mister Tibbs! (Ahora me llaman Sr. Tibbs), 1970.

Brother John (Como el viento), 1971.

The Organization (El Inspector Tibbs contra la Organización), 1971.

Buck and the Preacher (Buck y el farsante), actor y director, 1972.

A Warm December (Un cálido diciembre), actor y director, 1973.

Uptown Saturday Night, actor y director, 1974.

Let™s Do It Again (Dos tramposos con suerte), actor y director, 1975.

The Wilby Conspiracy (La conspiración), 1975.

A Piece of the Action (De profesión estafadores), actor y director, 1977.

Stir Crazy (Locos de remate), sólo director, 1980.

Hanky Panky (Hanky Panky, fuga para dos), sólo director, 1982.

Fast Forward (Ritmo caliente, sólo director, 1985.

Shoot to Kill (Persecución mortal), 1988.

Little Nikita (Espías sin identidad), 1988.

Ghost Dad (El fantasma de papá), sólo director, 1990.

Separate But Equal, 1991.

Sneakers (Héroes por azar), 1992.

Children of the Dust, 1995.

To Sir, With Love II (Rebelión en las aulas 2), 1996.

Mandela and de Klerk (Mandela y de Klerk), 1997.

The Jackal (El Chacal), 1997.

David and Lisa, 1998.

Free of Eden (Escapar del edén), 1999.

The Simple Life of Noah Dearborn (La apacible vida de Noah Dearborn), 1999.

The Last Brickmaker in America (El constructor de sueños), 2001.

___

Fuentes: The Film Encyclopedia de Ephraim Katz e Internet Movie Database.