Chilean president faces impeachment over Pandora Papers

did not do so, despite appeals from environmentalists, nor did subsequent governments.

When investigators looked into the case a few years later, Piñera said he had not been involved in managing the companies and had not even realized the connection with Dominga.

Last week, the president™s office said prosecutors and courts decided in 2017 that no crime had been committed and Piñera had not been involved. Piñera™s holdings are now managed in a blind trust, according to the statement.

The president's spokesman, Jaime Bellolio, criticized the decision to start the impeachment process and said it was an accusation based on facts that are not true.

But opposition members disagreed. It's impossible not to think that the president is guilty, lawmaker Gabriel Ascencio told local media.

In order to move forward, the impeachment needs to be recommended by the five-member committee and then approved for 78 of the 155 lower house's lawmakers. If it passes, it has to be reviewed and approved for at least 29 of the 43 senators.