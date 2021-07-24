Unas 65.000 personas participan en desfile LGBTQ en Berlín

aunque no siempre fue posible debido a la gran cantidad de personas.

Las celebraciones fueron precedidas por un presunto ataque homofóbico contra una pareja de hombres en un subterráneo en Berlín la tarde del viernes. La policía dijo que los hombres estaban sentados en un tren cuando un desconocido se acercó a ellos, los insultó y luego golpeó varias veces a uno de los hombres. Otros pasajeros intercedieron y fue aprehendido después de intentar huir.

El mismo viernes, el obispo Christian Stí¤blein durante un servicio en Marienkirche de Berlín pidió disculpas a la comunidad LGBTQ por el sufrimiento que les causó la Iglesia evangélica.

The parade was led by five trucks that were spaced apart to give demonstrators more room as they danced their way to techno beats past the city™s iconic Brandenburg Gate. Organizers made repeated calls for revelers to put masks on and keep their distance “ though it wasn™t always possible due to the sheer number of people.

The celebrations were preceded by an apparent homophobic attack on a male couple in a Berlin subway late Friday. Police said the men were sitting in a train when they were approached by a stranger who insulted them and then punched one of the men several times. Other passengers intervened and he was apprehended after fleeing briefly.

Also Friday, Bishop Christian Stí¤blein asked during a service at Berlin™s Marienkirche for forgiveness from the LGBTQ community for the suffering caused to them by the evangelical church.