Lista de nominados al los premios Emmy

A continuación una lista parcial de nominados a los premios Emmy, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas. Para una lista completa visite Emmys.com.

Serie de comedia: black-ish; Cobra Kai; Emily in Paris; The Flight Attendant; Hacks; The Kominsky Method; PEN15; Ted Lasso.

Actor, serie de comedia: Anthony Anderson, black-ish; Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method; William H. Macy, Shameless; Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso; Kenan Thompson, Kenan.

Actriz, serie de comedia: Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant; Allison Janney, Mom; Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish; Jean Smart, Hacks; Aidy Bryant, Shrill.

Serie de drama: The Boys; Bridgerton; The Crown; The Handmaid™s Tale; Lovecraft Country; The Mandalorian; Pose; This Is Us.

Actor, serie de drama: Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us; Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country; Josh O™Connor, The Crown; Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton; Billy Porter, Pose; Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason.

Actriz, serie de drama: Emma Corrin, The Crown; Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid™s Tale; Uzo Aduba, In Treatment; Olivia Colman, The Crown; Mj Rodriguez, Pose; Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country.

Serie limitada: The Queen™s Gambit, Netflix; I May Destroy You, HBO; Mare of Easttown, HBO; The Underground Railroad, Amazon; WandaVision, Disney+.

Serie de tertulia y variedades: Conan; The Daily Show with Trevor Noah; Jimmy Kimmel Live; Last Week Tonight with John Oliver; The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.