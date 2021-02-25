Los éxitos No. 1 de cada año, nominados al Grammy o no

La exclusión de Blinding Lights de The Weeknd en los Premios Grammy 2021 impactó a muchos, pero el músico no está solo: When Doves Cry de Prince tampoco fue nominada.

Here™s a look at every Billboard No. 1 hit of the year since 1958, Grammy-nominated or not.

A continuación una lista de todas las canciones que llegaron a ser No. 1 del año en Billboard desde 1958, nominadas al Grammy no.

2020: The Weeknd, Blinding Lights

2019: Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road (Ganó Grammy)

2018: Drake, God™s Plan (Ganó)

2017: Ed Sheeran, Shape of You (Ganó)

2016: Justin Bieber, Love Yourself (Nominada al Grammy)

2015: Mark Ronson con Bruno Mars, Uptown Funk (Ganó)

2014: Pharrell Williams, Happy (Ganó)

2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis con Wanz, Thrift Shop (Ganó)

2012: Gotye con Kimbra, Somebody That I Used to Know (Ganó)

2011: Adele, Rolling In the Deep (Ganó)

2010: Kesha, Tik Tok

2009: Black Eyed Peas, Boom Boom Pow (Ganó)

2008: Flo Rida con T-Pain, Get Low (Nominada)

2007: Beyoncé, Irreplaceable (Nominada)

2006: Daniel Powter, Bad Day (Nominada)

2005: Mariah Carey, We Belong Together (Ganó)

2004: Usher con Lil Jon con Ludacris, Yeah! (Ganó)

2003: 50 Cent, In Da Club (Nominada)

2002: Nickelback, How You Remind Me (Nominada)

2001: Lifehouse, Hanging by a Moment

2000: Faith Hill, Breathe (Ganó)

1999: Cher, Believe (Ganó)

1998: Next, Too Close

1997: Elton John, Candle In the Wind 1997 (Ganó)

1996: Los del Río, Macarena (Bayside Boys remix)

1995: Coolio, Gangsta™s Paradise (Ganó)

1994: Ace of Base, The Sign (Nominada)

1993: Whitney Houston, I Will Always Love You (Ganó)

1992: Boyz II Men, End of the Road (Ganó)

1991: Bryan Adams, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You (Ganó)

1990: Wilson Phillips, Hold On (Nominada)

1989: Chicago, Look Away

1988: George Michael, Faith

1987: The Bangles, Walk Like an Egyptian

1986: Dionne Warwick & Friends, That™s What Friends Are For (Ganó)

1985: Wham!, Careless Whisper

1984: Prince, When Doves Cry

1983: The Police, Every Breath You Take (Ganó)

1982: Olivia Newton-John, Physical (Nominada)

1981: Kim Carnes, Bette Davis Eyes (Ganó)

1980: Blondie, Call Me (Nominada)

1979: The Knack, My Sharona (Nominada)

1978: Andy Gibb, Shadow Dancing

1977: Rod Stewart, Tonight™s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)

1976: Wings, Silly Love Songs

1975: Captain & Tennille, Love Will Keep Us Together (Ganó)

1974: Barbra Streisand, The Way We Were (Ganó)

1973: Tony Orlando and Dawn, Tie a Yellow Ribbon ˜Round the Ole Oak Tree (Nominada)

1972: Roberta Flack, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ganó)

1971: Three Dog Night, Joy to the World (Nominada)

1970: Simon & Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water (Ganó)

1969: The Archies, Sugar, Sugar

1968: The Beatles, Hey Jude (Nominada)

1967: Lulu, To Sir with Love

1966: Sgt. Barry Sadler, Ballad of the Green Berets

1965: Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs, Wooly Bully (Nominada)

1964: The Beatles, I Want to Hold Your Hand (Nominada)

1963: Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs, Sugar Shack

1962: Acker Bilk, Stranger on the Shore (Nominada)

1961: Bobby Lewis, Tossin™ and Turnin™

1960: Percy Faith, Theme from A Summer Place (Ganó)

1959: Johnny Horton, The Battle of New Orleans (Ganó)

1958: Domenico Modugno, Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare) (Ganó)