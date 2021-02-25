Los éxitos No. 1 de cada año, nominados al Grammy o no

La exclusión de Blinding Lights de The Weeknd en los Premios Grammy 2021 impactó a muchos, pero el músico no está solo: When Doves Cry de Prince tampoco fue nominada.
Here™s a look at every Billboard No. 1 hit of the year since 1958, Grammy-nominated or not.
A continuación una lista de todas las canciones que llegaron a ser No. 1 del año en Billboard desde 1958, nominadas al Grammy no.
2020: The Weeknd, Blinding Lights
2019: Lil Nas X con Billy Ray Cyrus, Old Town Road (Ganó Grammy)
2018: Drake, God™s Plan (Ganó)
2017: Ed Sheeran, Shape of You (Ganó)
2016: Justin Bieber, Love Yourself (Nominada al Grammy)
2015: Mark Ronson con Bruno Mars, Uptown Funk (Ganó)
2014: Pharrell Williams, Happy (Ganó)
2013: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis con Wanz, Thrift Shop (Ganó)
2012: Gotye con Kimbra, Somebody That I Used to Know (Ganó)
2011: Adele, Rolling In the Deep (Ganó)
2010: Kesha, Tik Tok
2009: Black Eyed Peas, Boom Boom Pow (Ganó)
2008: Flo Rida con T-Pain, Get Low (Nominada)
2007: Beyoncé, Irreplaceable (Nominada)
2006: Daniel Powter, Bad Day (Nominada)
2005: Mariah Carey, We Belong Together (Ganó)
2004: Usher con Lil Jon con Ludacris, Yeah! (Ganó)
2003: 50 Cent, In Da Club (Nominada)
2002: Nickelback, How You Remind Me (Nominada)
2001: Lifehouse, Hanging by a Moment
2000: Faith Hill, Breathe (Ganó)
1999: Cher, Believe (Ganó)
1998: Next, Too Close
1997: Elton John, Candle In the Wind 1997 (Ganó)
1996: Los del Río, Macarena (Bayside Boys remix)
1995: Coolio, Gangsta™s Paradise (Ganó)
1994: Ace of Base, The Sign (Nominada)
1993: Whitney Houston, I Will Always Love You (Ganó)
1992: Boyz II Men, End of the Road (Ganó)
1991: Bryan Adams, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You (Ganó)
1990: Wilson Phillips, Hold On (Nominada)
1989: Chicago, Look Away
1988: George Michael, Faith
1987: The Bangles, Walk Like an Egyptian
1986: Dionne Warwick & Friends, That™s What Friends Are For (Ganó)
1985: Wham!, Careless Whisper
1984: Prince, When Doves Cry
1983: The Police, Every Breath You Take (Ganó)
1982: Olivia Newton-John, Physical (Nominada)
1981: Kim Carnes, Bette Davis Eyes (Ganó)
1980: Blondie, Call Me (Nominada)
1979: The Knack, My Sharona (Nominada)
1978: Andy Gibb, Shadow Dancing
1977: Rod Stewart, Tonight™s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
1976: Wings, Silly Love Songs
1975: Captain & Tennille, Love Will Keep Us Together (Ganó)
1974: Barbra Streisand, The Way We Were (Ganó)
1973: Tony Orlando and Dawn, Tie a Yellow Ribbon ˜Round the Ole Oak Tree (Nominada)
1972: Roberta Flack, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Ganó)
1971: Three Dog Night, Joy to the World (Nominada)
1970: Simon & Garfunkel, Bridge Over Troubled Water (Ganó)
1969: The Archies, Sugar, Sugar
1968: The Beatles, Hey Jude (Nominada)
1967: Lulu, To Sir with Love
1966: Sgt. Barry Sadler, Ballad of the Green Berets
1965: Sam the Sham & the Pharaohs, Wooly Bully (Nominada)
1964: The Beatles, I Want to Hold Your Hand (Nominada)
1963: Jimmy Gilmer and the Fireballs, Sugar Shack
1962: Acker Bilk, Stranger on the Shore (Nominada)
1961: Bobby Lewis, Tossin™ and Turnin™
1960: Percy Faith, Theme from A Summer Place (Ganó)
1959: Johnny Horton, The Battle of New Orleans (Ganó)
1958: Domenico Modugno, Nel Blu Dipinto di Blu (Volare) (Ganó)