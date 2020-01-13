Lista de nominados a los premios Oscar

Lista de nominados a los Premios de la Academia, en su 92da edición, según se anunció el lunes en Los íngeles.

Mejor película: Ford v. Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, 1917; Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood, Parasite.

Dirección: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite; Sam Mendes, 1917; Todd Phillips, Joker; Martin Scorsese, The Irishman; Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.

Actor: Antonio Banderas, Dolor y gloria; Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood; Adam Driver, Marriage Story; Joaquin Phoenix, Joker; Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes.

Actriz: Cynthia Erivo, Harriet; Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story; Saoirse Ronan, Little Women; Charlize Theron, Bombshell; Renée Zellweger, Judy.

Actor de reparto: Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes; Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood; Joe Pesci, The Irishman; Al Pacino, The Irishman.

Actriz de reparto: Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell; Laura Dern, Marriage Story; Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit; Florence Pugh, Little Women; Margot Robbie, Bombshell.

Cinematografía: The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto; Joker, Lawrence Sher; The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke; 1917, Roger Deakins; Once upon a Time...in Hollywood, Robert Richardson.

Guion adaptado: The Irishman, Steven Zaillian; Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi; Joker, Todd Phillips, Scott Silver; Just Mercy, Destin Daniel Cretton y Andrew Lanham; Little Women; Greta Gerwig; The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten.

Guion original: Knives Out, Rian Johnson; Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach; 1917, Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson-Cairns; Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino; Parasite, Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han.

Música original: Hildur Guí°nadóttir, Joker; Alexandre Desplat, Little Women; Randy Newman, Marriage Story; Thomas Newman, 1917; John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Diseño de vestuario: The Irishman, Jojo Rabit, Joker, Little Women, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Corto animado: Dcera (Daughter), Hair Love, Kitbull, Memorable, Sister.

Efectos visuales: Avengers: Endgame, The Irishman, The Lion King, 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Cortometraje: Brotherhood, Nefta Football Club, The Neighbors™ Window, Saria, A Sister.

Cortometraje documental: In the Absence, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You™re a Girl), Life Overtakes Me, St. Louis Superman, Walk Run Cha-Cha.

Largometraje documental: American Factory, The Cave, The Edge of Democracy, For Sama, Honeyland.

Canción original: (I™m Gonna) Love Me Again, de Rocketman; I™m Standing With You, de Breakthrough; Into The Unknown, de Frozen II; Stand Up, de Harriet; I Can™t Let You Throw Yourself Away, de Toy Story 4.

Película largometraje internacional: Corpus Christi (Polonia), Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte), Les Miserables (Francia), Dolor y gloria (España), Parasite (Corea del Sur).

Edición: Ford Vs. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, The Irishman, Joker, Parasite.

Cinta animada:

Diseño de producción: The Irishman, Jojo Rabit, 1917, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Parasite.

Maquillaje y peinado: Bombshell, Joker, Judy, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, 1917.

Mezcla de sonido: Ad Astra, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Once upon a Time...in Hollywood.

Edición de sonido: Ford v Ferrari, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker.