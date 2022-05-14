Campeones en la historia de la Copa de la FA

2022 ” Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0, Liverpool ganó 6-5 en penales
2021 ” Leicester 1, Chelsea 0
2020 ” Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1
2019 ” Manchester City 6, Watford 0
2018 ” Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0
2017 ” Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1
2016 ” Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, tiempo extra
2015 ” Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0
2014 ” Arsenal 3, Hull 2, tiempo extra
2013 ” Wigan 1, Manchester City 0
2012 ” Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1
2011 ” Manchester City 1, Stoke 0
2010 ” Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0
2009 ” Chelsea 2, Everton 1
2008 ” Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0
2007 ” Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, tiempo extra
2006 ” Liverpool 3, West Ham 3, Liverpool ganó 3-1 por penales
2005 ” Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0, Arsenal ganó 5-4 por penales
2004 ” Manchester United 3, Millwall 0
2003 ” Arsenal 1, Southampton 0
2002 ” Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0
2001 ” Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1
2000 ” Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0
1999 ” Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0
1998 ” Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0
1997 ” Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0
1996 ” Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0
1995 ” Everton 1, Manchester United 0
1994 ” Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0
1993 ” Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, tiempo extra (tras empate 1-1)
1992 ” Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0
1991 ” Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1
1990 ” Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (tras empate 3-3)
1989 ” Liverpool 3, Everton 2, tiempo extra
1988 ” Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0
1987 ” Coventry City 3, Tottenham 2, tiempo extra
1986 ” Liverpool 3, Everton 1
1985 ” Manchester United 1, Everton 0, tiempo extra
1984 ” Everton 2, Watford 0
1983 ” Manchester United 4, Brighton 0 (tras empate 2-2)
1982 ” Tottenham 1, Queens Park Rangers 0 (tras empate 1-1)
1981 ” Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (tras empate 1-1)
1980 ” West Ham 1, Arsenal 0
1979 ” Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2
1978 ” Ipswich 1, Arsenal 0
1977 ” Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1
1976 ” Southampton 1, Manchester United 0
1975 ” West Ham 2, Fulham 0
1974 ” Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0
1973 ” Sunderland 1, Leeds 0
1972 ” Leeds 1, Arsenal 0
1971 ” Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, tiempo extra
1970 ” Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, tiempo extra (tras empate 2-2)
1969 ” Manchester City 1, Leicester 0
1968 ” West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, tiempo extra
1967 ” Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1
1966 ” Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2
1965 ” Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, tiempo extra
1964 ” West Ham 3, Preston 2
1963 ” Manchester United 3, Leicester 1
1962 ” Tottenham 3, Burnley 1
1961 ” Tottenham 2, Leicester 0
1960 ” Wolverhampton 3, Blackburn 0
1959 ” Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1
1958 ” Bolton 2, Manchester United 0
1957 ” Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1
1956 ” Manchester City 3, Birmingham 1
1955 ” Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1
1954 ” West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston 2
1953 ” Blackpool 4, Bolton 3
1952 ” Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0
1951 ” Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0
1950 ” Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0
1949 ” Wolverhampton 3, Leicester 1
1948 ” Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2
1947 ” Charlton 1, Burnley 0, tiempo extra
1946 ” Derby County 4, Charlton 1, tiempo extra
1939 ” Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton 1
1938 ” Preston 1, Huddersfield 0, tiempo extra
1937 ” Sunderland 3, Preston 1
1936 ” Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0
1935 ” Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2
1934 ” Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1
1933 ” Everton 3, Manchester City 0
1932 ” Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1
1931 ” West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1
1930 ” Arsenal 2, Huddersfield 0
1929 ” Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0
1928 ” Blackburn 3, Huddersfield 1
1927 ” Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0
1926 ” Bolton 1, Manchester City 0
1925 ” Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0
1924 ” Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0
1923 ” Bolton 2, West Ham 0
1922 ” Huddersfield 1, Preston 0
1921 ” Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0
1920 ” Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield 0, tiempo extra
1915 ” Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0
1914 ” Burnley 1, Liverpool 0
1913 ” Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (tras empate 0-0)
1912 ” Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, tiempo extra
1911 ” Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (tras empate 0-0)
1910 ” Newcastle 2, Barnsley (tras empate 1-1)
1909 ” Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0
1908 ” Wolverhampton 3, Newcastle 1
1907 ” Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1
1906 ” Everton 1 Newcastle 0
1905 ” Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0
1904 ” Manchester City 1, Bolton 0
1903 ” Bury 6, Derby 0
1902 ” Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (tras empate 1-1)
1901 ” Tottenham 3, Sheffield United (tras empate 2-2)
1900 ” Bury 4, Southampton 0
1899 ” Sheffield United 4, Derby 1
1898 ” Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1
1897 ” Aston Villa 3, Everton 2
1896 ” Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton 1
1895 ” Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0
1894 ” Notts County 4, Bolton 1
1893 ” Wolverhampton 1, Everton 0
1892 ” West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2
1891 ” Blackburn 3, Notts County 1
1890 ” Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1
1889 ” Preston 3, Wolverhampton 0
1888 ” West Bromwich Albion 2, Preston 1
1887 ” Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0
1886 ” Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (trsa empate 0-0)
1885 ” Blackburn 2, Queen™s Park, Glasgow 0
1884 ” Blackburn 2, Queen™s Park, Glasgow 1
1883 ” Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, tiempo extra
1882 ” Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0
1881 ” Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0
1880 ” Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0
1879 ” Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0
1878 ” Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1
1877 ” Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, tiempo extra
1876 ” Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (tras empate 1-1)
1875 ” Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (tras empate 1-1)
1874 ” Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0
1873 ” Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0
1872 ” Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0
NOTA: No se realizó de 1916 al 19 ni del 1940 al 45, por las Guerras Mundiales.