Campeones en la historia de la Copa de la FA

AP14.05.2022 - 14:49h

2022 ” Liverpool 0, Chelsea 0, Liverpool ganó 6-5 en penales

2021 ” Leicester 1, Chelsea 0

2020 ” Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2019 ” Manchester City 6, Watford 0

2018 ” Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0

2017 ” Arsenal 2, Chelsea 1

2016 ” Manchester United 2, Crystal Palace 1, tiempo extra

2015 ” Arsenal 4, Aston Villa 0

2014 ” Arsenal 3, Hull 2, tiempo extra

2013 ” Wigan 1, Manchester City 0

2012 ” Chelsea 2, Liverpool 1

2011 ” Manchester City 1, Stoke 0

2010 ” Chelsea 1, Portsmouth 0

2009 ” Chelsea 2, Everton 1

2008 ” Portsmouth 1, Cardiff 0

2007 ” Chelsea 1, Manchester United 0, tiempo extra

2006 ” Liverpool 3, West Ham 3, Liverpool ganó 3-1 por penales

2005 ” Arsenal 0, Manchester United 0, Arsenal ganó 5-4 por penales

2004 ” Manchester United 3, Millwall 0

2003 ” Arsenal 1, Southampton 0

2002 ” Arsenal 2, Chelsea 0

2001 ” Liverpool 2, Arsenal 1

2000 ” Chelsea 1, Aston Villa 0

1999 ” Manchester United 2, Newcastle 0

1998 ” Arsenal 2, Newcastle 0

1997 ” Chelsea 2, Middlesbrough 0

1996 ” Manchester United 1, Liverpool 0

1995 ” Everton 1, Manchester United 0

1994 ” Manchester United 4, Chelsea 0

1993 ” Arsenal 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1, tiempo extra (tras empate 1-1)

1992 ” Liverpool 2, Sunderland 0

1991 ” Tottenham 2, Nottingham Forest 1

1990 ” Manchester United 1, Crystal Palace 0 (tras empate 3-3)

1989 ” Liverpool 3, Everton 2, tiempo extra

1988 ” Wimbledon 1, Liverpool 0

1987 ” Coventry City 3, Tottenham 2, tiempo extra

1986 ” Liverpool 3, Everton 1

1985 ” Manchester United 1, Everton 0, tiempo extra

1984 ” Everton 2, Watford 0

1983 ” Manchester United 4, Brighton 0 (tras empate 2-2)

1982 ” Tottenham 1, Queens Park Rangers 0 (tras empate 1-1)

1981 ” Tottenham 3, Manchester City 2 (tras empate 1-1)

1980 ” West Ham 1, Arsenal 0

1979 ” Arsenal 3, Manchester United 2

1978 ” Ipswich 1, Arsenal 0

1977 ” Manchester United 2, Liverpool 1

1976 ” Southampton 1, Manchester United 0

1975 ” West Ham 2, Fulham 0

1974 ” Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0

1973 ” Sunderland 1, Leeds 0

1972 ” Leeds 1, Arsenal 0

1971 ” Arsenal 2, Liverpool 1, tiempo extra

1970 ” Chelsea 2, Leeds 1, tiempo extra (tras empate 2-2)

1969 ” Manchester City 1, Leicester 0

1968 ” West Bromwich Albion 1, Everton 0, tiempo extra

1967 ” Tottenham 2, Chelsea 1

1966 ” Everton 3, Sheffield Wednesday 2

1965 ” Liverpool 2, Leeds 1, tiempo extra

1964 ” West Ham 3, Preston 2

1963 ” Manchester United 3, Leicester 1

1962 ” Tottenham 3, Burnley 1

1961 ” Tottenham 2, Leicester 0

1960 ” Wolverhampton 3, Blackburn 0

1959 ” Nottingham Forest 2, Luton 1

1958 ” Bolton 2, Manchester United 0

1957 ” Aston Villa 2, Manchester United 1

1956 ” Manchester City 3, Birmingham 1

1955 ” Newcastle 3, Manchester City 1

1954 ” West Bromwich Albion 3, Preston 2

1953 ” Blackpool 4, Bolton 3

1952 ” Newcastle 1, Arsenal 0

1951 ” Newcastle 2, Blackpool 0

1950 ” Arsenal 2, Liverpool 0

1949 ” Wolverhampton 3, Leicester 1

1948 ” Manchester United 4, Blackpool 2

1947 ” Charlton 1, Burnley 0, tiempo extra

1946 ” Derby County 4, Charlton 1, tiempo extra

1939 ” Portsmouth 4, Wolverhampton 1

1938 ” Preston 1, Huddersfield 0, tiempo extra

1937 ” Sunderland 3, Preston 1

1936 ” Arsenal 1, Sheffield United 0

1935 ” Sheffield Wednesday 4, West Bromwich Albion 2

1934 ” Manchester City 2, Portsmouth 1

1933 ” Everton 3, Manchester City 0

1932 ” Newcastle 2, Arsenal 1

1931 ” West Bromwich Albion 2, Birmingham 1

1930 ” Arsenal 2, Huddersfield 0

1929 ” Bolton 2, Portsmouth 0

1928 ” Blackburn 3, Huddersfield 1

1927 ” Cardiff 1, Arsenal 0

1926 ” Bolton 1, Manchester City 0

1925 ” Sheffield United 1, Cardiff 0

1924 ” Newcastle 2, Aston Villa 0

1923 ” Bolton 2, West Ham 0

1922 ” Huddersfield 1, Preston 0

1921 ” Tottenham 1, Wolverhampton 0

1920 ” Aston Villa 1, Huddersfield 0, tiempo extra

1915 ” Sheffield United 3, Chelsea 0

1914 ” Burnley 1, Liverpool 0

1913 ” Aston Villa 1, Sunderland 0 (tras empate 0-0)

1912 ” Barnsley 1, West Bromwich Albion 0, tiempo extra

1911 ” Bradford City 1, Newcastle 0 (tras empate 0-0)

1910 ” Newcastle 2, Barnsley (tras empate 1-1)

1909 ” Manchester United 1, Bristol City 0

1908 ” Wolverhampton 3, Newcastle 1

1907 ” Sheffield Wednesday 2, Everton 1

1906 ” Everton 1 Newcastle 0

1905 ” Aston Villa 2, Newcastle 0

1904 ” Manchester City 1, Bolton 0

1903 ” Bury 6, Derby 0

1902 ” Sheffield United 2, Southampton 1 (tras empate 1-1)

1901 ” Tottenham 3, Sheffield United (tras empate 2-2)

1900 ” Bury 4, Southampton 0

1899 ” Sheffield United 4, Derby 1

1898 ” Nottingham Forest 3, Derby 1

1897 ” Aston Villa 3, Everton 2

1896 ” Sheffield Wednesday 2, Wolverhampton 1

1895 ” Aston Villa 1, West Bromwich Albion 0

1894 ” Notts County 4, Bolton 1

1893 ” Wolverhampton 1, Everton 0

1892 ” West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2

1891 ” Blackburn 3, Notts County 1

1890 ” Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1

1889 ” Preston 3, Wolverhampton 0

1888 ” West Bromwich Albion 2, Preston 1

1887 ” Aston Villa 2, West Bromwich Albion 0

1886 ” Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (trsa empate 0-0)

1885 ” Blackburn 2, Queen™s Park, Glasgow 0

1884 ” Blackburn 2, Queen™s Park, Glasgow 1

1883 ” Blackburn Olympic 2, Old Etonians 1, tiempo extra

1882 ” Old Etonians 1, Blackburn 0

1881 ” Old Carthusians 3, Old Etonians 0

1880 ” Clapham Rovers 1, Oxford University 0

1879 ” Old Etonians 1, Clapham Rovers 0

1878 ” Wanderers 3, Royal Engineers 1

1877 ” Wanderers 2, Oxford University 1, tiempo extra

1876 ” Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (tras empate 1-1)

1875 ” Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (tras empate 1-1)

1874 ” Oxford University 2, Royal Engineers 0

1873 ” Wanderers 2, Oxford University 0

1872 ” Wanderers 1, Royal Engineers 0

NOTA: No se realizó de 1916 al 19 ni del 1940 al 45, por las Guerras Mundiales.

