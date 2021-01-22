A look at Hank Aaron™s career and accomplishments

Full Name: Henry Louis Aaron

Nicknames: Hammerin™ Hank, The Hammer

Born: Feb 5, 1934 in Mobile, Alabama

Major League Career: 1954-76

Teams: Milwaukee Braves (1954-1965), Atlanta Braves (1966-1974), Milwaukee Brewers (1975-76)

Biggest Accomplishment: Broke Babe Ruth™s home run record in 1974 and finished his career with 755, a mark that stood for more than 33 years until it was eclipsed by Barry Bonds in 2007.

Other Records: MLB career leader in RBIs (2,297), extra-base hits (1,477) and total bases (6,856); played in 25 All-Star Games.

World Series Appearances: 1957 (Braves defeated the New York Yankees, 4-3); 1958 (Braves lost to the Yankees, 4-3)

Other Postseason Appearances: 1969 (Braves lost to the New York Mets 3-0 in NL Championship Series)

Awards and Accolades: National League MVP (1957); NL batting champion (1956, 1959); NL home run leader (1957, 1963, 1966, 1967); NL RBI leader (1957, 1960, 1963, 1966); NL Gold Glove (1958, 1959, 1960); Baseball Hall of Fame (1982); Presidential Medal of Freedom (2002)

Noteworthy: First player to reach 500 homers and 3,000 hits; never struck out 100 times in a season; third player in baseball history after Ken Williams and Willie Mays with at least 30 homers and 30 stolen bases in a season (1963); finished in Top 10 of NL MVP balloting 13 times; finished with a career average of .305; honored in 1999 by Major League Baseball with the Hank Aaron Award, which goes to baseball™s top hitter each season; 20 straight seasons with at least 20 homers; eight 40-homer seasons; six seasons with more than 20 stolen bases.

Beginnings: Started pro career at age 17 with Indianapolis Clowns of Negro American League.

What Might™ve Been: Aaron could have been paired in the same outfield with Willie Mays, receiving offers from both the Boston Braves and Mays™ team, the New York Giants. He chose the Braves™ slightly higher offer.

Did You Know? Aaron never hit 50 homers in a season. His career high was 47 in 1971.

