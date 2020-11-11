Lista de ganadores del Cy Young en la Liga Americana

2020 ” x-Shane Bieber, Cleveland
2019 ” Justin Verlander, Houston
2018 ” Blake Snell, Tampa Bay
2017 ” Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2016 ” Rick Porcello, Boston
2015 ” Dallas Keuchel, Houston
2014 ” Corey Kluber, Cleveland
2013 ” Max Scherzer, Detroit
2012 ” David Price, Tampa Bay
2011 ” x-Justin Verlander, Detroit
2010 ” Félix Hernández, Seattle
2009 ” Zack Greinke, Kansas City
2008 ” Cliff Lee, Cleveland
2007 ” CC Sabathia, Cleveland
2006 ” x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2005 ” Bartolo Colón, Los Angeles
2004 ” x-Johan Santana, Minnesota
2003 ” Roy Halladay, Toronto
2002 ” Barry Zito, Oakland
2001 ” Roger Clemens, Nueva York
2000 ” x-Pedro Martínez, Boston
1999 ” x-Pedro Martínez, Boston
1998 ” x-Roger Clemens, Toronto
1997 ” Roger Clemens, Toronto
1996 ” Pat Hentgen, Toronto
1995 ” Randy Johnson, Seattle
1994 ” David Cone, Kansas City
1993 ” Jack McDowell, Chicago
1992 ” Dennis Eckersley, Oakland
1991 ” Roger Clemens, Boston
1990 ” Bob Welch, Oakland
1989 ” Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1988 ” Frank Viola, Minnesota
1987 ” Roger Clemens, Boston
1986 ” x-Roger Clemens, Boston
1985 ” Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City
1984 ” Willie Hernández, Detroit
1983 ” LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago
1982 ” Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee
1981 ” Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee
1980 ” Steve Stone, Baltimore
1979 ” Mike Flanagan, Baltimore
1978 ” x-Ron Guidry, Nueva York
1977 ” Sparky Lyle, Nueva York
1976 ” Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1975 ” Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1974 ” Catfish Hunter, Oakland
1973 ” Jim Palmer, Baltimore
1972 ” Gaylord Perry, Cleveland
1971 ” Vida Blue, Oakland
1970 ” Jim Perry, Minnesota
1969 ” (Empate) Mike Cuéllar, Baltimore, y Denny McLain, Detroit
1968 ” x-Denny McLain, Detroit
1967 ” Jim Lonborg, Boston
1964 ” Dean Chance, Los Angeles
1961 ” Whitey Ford, Nueva York
1959 ” Early Wynn, Chicago
1958 ” Bob Turley, Nueva York
x-votación unánime
NOTA: De 1956 a 1966 se eligió a sólo un lanzador para ambas ligas.