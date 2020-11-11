Buscador avanzado

Lista de ganadores del Cy Young en la Liga Americana

AP11.11.2020 - 15:39h

2020 ” x-Shane Bieber, Cleveland

2019 ” Justin Verlander, Houston

2018 ” Blake Snell, Tampa Bay

2017 ” Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2016 ” Rick Porcello, Boston

2015 ” Dallas Keuchel, Houston

2014 ” Corey Kluber, Cleveland

2013 ” Max Scherzer, Detroit

2012 ” David Price, Tampa Bay

2011 ” x-Justin Verlander, Detroit

2010 ” Félix Hernández, Seattle

2009 ” Zack Greinke, Kansas City

2008 ” Cliff Lee, Cleveland

2007 ” CC Sabathia, Cleveland

2006 ” x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2005 ” Bartolo Colón, Los Angeles

2004 ” x-Johan Santana, Minnesota

2003 ” Roy Halladay, Toronto

2002 ” Barry Zito, Oakland

2001 ” Roger Clemens, Nueva York

2000 ” x-Pedro Martínez, Boston

1999 ” x-Pedro Martínez, Boston

1998 ” x-Roger Clemens, Toronto

1997 ” Roger Clemens, Toronto

1996 ” Pat Hentgen, Toronto

1995 ” Randy Johnson, Seattle

1994 ” David Cone, Kansas City

1993 ” Jack McDowell, Chicago

1992 ” Dennis Eckersley, Oakland

1991 ” Roger Clemens, Boston

1990 ” Bob Welch, Oakland

1989 ” Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1988 ” Frank Viola, Minnesota

1987 ” Roger Clemens, Boston

1986 ” x-Roger Clemens, Boston

1985 ” Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City

1984 ” Willie Hernández, Detroit

1983 ” LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago

1982 ” Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee

1981 ” Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee

1980 ” Steve Stone, Baltimore

1979 ” Mike Flanagan, Baltimore

1978 ” x-Ron Guidry, Nueva York

1977 ” Sparky Lyle, Nueva York

1976 ” Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1975 ” Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1974 ” Catfish Hunter, Oakland

1973 ” Jim Palmer, Baltimore

1972 ” Gaylord Perry, Cleveland

1971 ” Vida Blue, Oakland

1970 ” Jim Perry, Minnesota

1969 ” (Empate) Mike Cuéllar, Baltimore, y Denny McLain, Detroit

1968 ” x-Denny McLain, Detroit

1967 ” Jim Lonborg, Boston

1964 ” Dean Chance, Los Angeles

1961 ” Whitey Ford, Nueva York

1959 ” Early Wynn, Chicago

1958 ” Bob Turley, Nueva York

x-votación unánime

NOTA: De 1956 a 1966 se eligió a sólo un lanzador para ambas ligas.

