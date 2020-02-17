Buscador avanzado

Ganadores en la historia de Daytona 500

AP17.02.2020 - 17:06h

2020 ” Denny Hamlin

2019 ” Denny Hamlin

2018 ” Austin Dillon

2017 ” Kurt Busch

2016 ” Denny Hamlin

2015 ” Joey Logano

2014 ” Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013 ” Jimmie Johnson

2012 ” Matt Kenseth

2011 ” Trevor Bayne

2010 ” Jamie McMurray

2009 ” Matt Kenseth

2008 ” Ryan Newman

2007 ” Kevin Harvick

2006 ” Jimmie Johnson

2005 ” Jeff Gordon

2004 ” Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003 ” Michael Waltrip

2002 ” Ward Burton

2001 ” Michael Waltrip

2000 ” Dale Jarrett

1999 ” Jeff Gordon

1998 ” Dale Earnhardt

1997 ” Jeff Gordon

1996 ” Dale Jarrett

1995 ” Sterling Marlin

1994 ” Sterling Marlin

1993 ” Dale Jarrett

1992 ” Davey Allison

1991 ” Ernie Irvan

1990 ” Derrike Cope

1989 ” Darrell Waltrip

1988 ” Bobby Allison

1987 ” Bill Elliott

1986 ” Geoff Bodine

1985 ” Bill Elliott

1984 ” Cale Yarborough

1983 ” Cale Yarborough

1982 ” Bobby Allison

1981 ” Richard Petty

1980 ” Buddy Baker

1979 ” Richard Petty

1978 ” Bobby Allison

1977 ” Cale Yarborough

1976 ” David Pearson

1975 ” Benny Parsons

1974 ” Richard Petty

1973 ” Richard Petty

1972 ” A.J. Foyt

1971 ” Richard Petty

1970 ” Pete Hamilton

1969 ” Lee Roy Yarbrough

1968 ” Cale Yarborough

1967 ” Mario Andretti

1966 ” Richard Petty

1965 ” Fred Lorenzen

1964 ” Richard Petty

1963 ” Tiny Lund

1962 ” Fireball Roberts

1961 ” Marvin Panch

1960 ” Junior Johnson

1959 ” Lee Petty

