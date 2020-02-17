Ganadores en la historia de Daytona 500

2020 ” Denny Hamlin
2019 ” Denny Hamlin
2018 ” Austin Dillon
2017 ” Kurt Busch
2016 ” Denny Hamlin
2015 ” Joey Logano
2014 ” Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2013 ” Jimmie Johnson
2012 ” Matt Kenseth
2011 ” Trevor Bayne
2010 ” Jamie McMurray
2009 ” Matt Kenseth
2008 ” Ryan Newman
2007 ” Kevin Harvick
2006 ” Jimmie Johnson
2005 ” Jeff Gordon
2004 ” Dale Earnhardt Jr.
2003 ” Michael Waltrip
2002 ” Ward Burton
2001 ” Michael Waltrip
2000 ” Dale Jarrett
1999 ” Jeff Gordon
1998 ” Dale Earnhardt
1997 ” Jeff Gordon
1996 ” Dale Jarrett
1995 ” Sterling Marlin
1994 ” Sterling Marlin
1993 ” Dale Jarrett
1992 ” Davey Allison
1991 ” Ernie Irvan
1990 ” Derrike Cope
1989 ” Darrell Waltrip
1988 ” Bobby Allison
1987 ” Bill Elliott
1986 ” Geoff Bodine
1985 ” Bill Elliott
1984 ” Cale Yarborough
1983 ” Cale Yarborough
1982 ” Bobby Allison
1981 ” Richard Petty
1980 ” Buddy Baker
1979 ” Richard Petty
1978 ” Bobby Allison
1977 ” Cale Yarborough
1976 ” David Pearson
1975 ” Benny Parsons
1974 ” Richard Petty
1973 ” Richard Petty
1972 ” A.J. Foyt
1971 ” Richard Petty
1970 ” Pete Hamilton
1969 ” Lee Roy Yarbrough
1968 ” Cale Yarborough
1967 ” Mario Andretti
1966 ” Richard Petty
1965 ” Fred Lorenzen
1964 ” Richard Petty
1963 ” Tiny Lund
1962 ” Fireball Roberts
1961 ” Marvin Panch
1960 ” Junior Johnson
1959 ” Lee Petty